29-year-old Ludhiana man found dead in Malaysia, family alleges murder

A 29-year-old resident of Chaunta village in Ludhiana was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Klang city, Malaysia, on December 27, 2025, his family said on Sunday. Shamsher Singh (HT Photo)

According to the family, Shamsher Singh went to Malaysia five years ago in search of a livelihood to support his family and had worked at several jobs over the years. For the past few months, he was employed as a hairdresser at a salon in Klang city.

According to his father, Husn Lal, Shamsher’s friend informed the family over phone on Sunday that he had died after allegedly falling from a water tank and his body is kept at a hospital and local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

However, the family has expressed doubts over the official account and alleged that Shamsher may have been murdered. They have demanded a thorough and impartial investigation by Malaysian authorities, stating they are not satisfied with the claim of an accidental fall.

Shamsher Singh, married three years ago, was the sole breadwinner for his family, which has limited resources. Husn Lal said his son had taken responsibility for running the household and that his untimely death has left the family struggling.

The family has also appealed to the state government and local administration for help in repatriating his body. Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh has written to both the Indian and Malaysian governments to expedite the process and ensure that Shamsher’s body is returned to India at the earliest.

The authorities are yet to release details of the ongoing investigation in Malaysia and the family continues to seek clarity regarding the circumstances of Shamsher Singh’s death.