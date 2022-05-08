29-year-old rapes mentally challenged niece in Ludhiana, booked
A 29-year-old man was booked for sexually assaulting his mentally challenged teenaged niece in Sanjay Gandhi Colony on Saturday.
The victim’s mother said, “I had gone out for some work, leaving my 14-year-old daughter, who has been mentally challenged since birth at home. However, when I returned, I saw my brother-in-law raping my daughter. I raised the alarm, after which he fled.”
“It is unclear for how long he had been sexually assaulting her,” she added.
Sub-inspector Arvinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “The accused works at a private bank on ad hoc basis. He is a bachelor and had been staying in the same house as the victim. We suspect that he had been sexually abusing his niece for a long time, but the victim is unable to provide a statement.”
A case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
3 auto drivers held for sexually assaulting Class-8 student
The accused Balbir Singh, 24; his brother, Gurpreet Singh, 22; and their friend Rajit Kumar, 24, are all residents of Partap Singh Wala village.
The victim’s father, who also drives an auto for a living, said, “My 16-year-old son had been depressed for a few days. When I coaxed him to tell me the reason, he said the accused had been sodomising him for a year, and had also warned him with dire consequences if he told anybody.”
Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 377 (unnatural offence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
-
AAP Khadoor Sahib MLA launches app to redress public grievances
In a new initiative, Aam Aadmi Party's Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura on Saturday launched an online application for solving the grievances of the people of his constituency. The app, E-Office Khadoor Sahib, can be downloaded by scanning a QR code. The MLA has also appointed a volunteer in every village of the constituency to ensure the use of the online portal to provide hassle-free services to various departments of the state government.
-
Friend slits barber’s throat for talking on phone for long in Ludhiana, held
Hours after a barber was found locked in The victim, Mohammad Iman, 33, of Satkar Nagar's shop with his throat slit open, the police on Saturday arrested his 23-year-old friend, who allegedly attacked the victim with a razor after a spat over holding a long telephonic conversation. The victim, Mohammad Iman, 33, of Satkar Nagar, was killed in his shop in Puneet Nagar on Tibba Road on May 6. The victim is survived by his wife and child.
-
Indore: 7 die in fire after man sets ex-partner’s scooter ablaze
Seven people were charred to death and nine others were injured after a 28-year-old man allegedly set ablaze Dixit's former partner's two-wheeler, triggering a massive fire in a three-storey residential building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Saturday morning, police said. Police checked at least 100 CCTV cameras and found out that Dixit came to the building at around 2.30 pm and was seen setting a scooty on fire.
-
Two months to NEET, only 75 apply for 549 vacant BDS seats in private colleges in Punjab
As NEET 2022 is just two months away, only 75 eligible candidates applied for 549 vacant seats in private dental colleges in the state during the fifth round of counselling by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at Faridkot. After four rounds of counselling for admissions to undergraduate dental courses, 43% of BDS seats remained vacant in 10 private dental colleges in Punjab.
-
Punjab-origin man gets 20-year jail for violent robbery in London
London: An Indian-origin man, who was found guilty of a violent robbery in east London, has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment along with two of hAjaypal Singh, 28'saccomplices. He was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday to 20 years, with an extended licence period of five years allowing for a further term dependent on conduct. A man, aged in his 40s, had also sustained stab wounds to his head.
