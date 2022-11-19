2-day conference concludes at Yoga College

A two-day national conference was jointly organised by Government College Of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23A, Chandigarh And Haryana Yog Aayog on the theme ‘Role of Yoga and Naturopathy in Management of Metabolic Disorders’ on Friday.

The second day of the conference commenced with an awareness walk on National Naturopathy Day. The first session of the conference was taken by Dr Rama Walia, associate professor, department of endocrinology, PGIMER. In her address she spoke about remission of diabetes and PCOS and also talked about how diabetes can be cured with the collaboration of medical science and the Yogic lifestyle.

The next keynote speaker was Swami Daya Diphanand, medical superintendent of the hospital under the aegis of Ramakrishna Mission at Haridwar. He explained about the importance of integrated medicine in the current scenario and also supported the fact that it is only the yogic lifestyle that can help a person to work in stressful situations.