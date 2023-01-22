2-day executive meet: In expansion mode, BJP to launch yatra against drugs, corruption across Punjab

National president JP Nadda, home minister Amit Shah to spend half a day in every assembly segment and address rallies in Punjab

In an expansion mode in Punjab, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a yatra against drugs and corruption in all the Lok Sabha constituency of the state. The Saffron Party has already got a shot in the arm, with several leaders from other parties, including Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), joining it in the last few months.

Announcing this on the first day of the state executive meeting held at Madhav Vidya Niketan School here, BJP state president Ashwani Sharma said BJP will endeavour to make Punjab drug-free.

Sharma said that BJP’s yatra will focus on drugs and corruption. “We will try and awaken the Punjab youth and public against drugs and make the state drug-free. It will start from March and will continue till August, spending 18 days in every Lok Sabha constituency of Punjab,” he said.

He further asserted that the BJP is getting support in the cities as well as in the rural areas. He called upon the workers to take the public welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to every household in the villages and motivate them to take advantage of it.

The meeting was earlier inaugurated by BJP national vice-president Soudan Singh, BJP Punjab in-charge Vijay Rupani, co-in-charge Narendra Singh Raina and organization general secretary Srimanthari Srinivasulu were also present on the occasion.

Sharma further divulged that very soon BJP’s national president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah will visit every assembly segment of Punjab for half a day and will also address rallies.

BJP Punjab in-charge Rupani exhorted the office bearers to win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. After this, Subhash Sharma gave detailed information about the Lok Sabha Parwas Yojana. In the second session, Srinivasulu issued instructions to the present office bearers to complete the organization structure up to the booth level in their respective districts as soon as possible.

Sharma also added that the BJP will contest all the civic body elections to be held in Punjab, on its own.

He exhorted the BJP workers to raise public issues and not hold back from protesting with the public if their voice is not heard by the government or the administration.

