2-year-old dies after being hit by cop’s personal car in Ludhiana

A two-year-old boy died after he was allegedly hit by a private car owned by assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sandeep Wadhera in Vikas Nagar on Pakhowal road. Ludhiana police said the boy had suffered a serious injury on the right side of his head which caused heavy blood loss and resulted in his death. (Getty images)

The car was used by the ACP’s wife. The officer’s personal driver was reportedly parking the car in the house on Friday afternoon when the child was crushed under the front wheels of the car. The driver took the child to a private hospital where he was declared dead.

Police said the boy had suffered a serious injury on the right side of his head which caused heavy blood loss and resulted in his death.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Sameer Verma said that the matter was between the driver, who is privately employed, and the family.

“No complaint has been lodged by the family. They have demanded compensation,” he added. Verma said that if the family members of the child lodge a complaint with the police, they will take action.

The family of the boy, identified as Anuraj, lives in a shanty outside the gate of the officer’s house and belonged to the migrant family. ACP Wadhera said that the car was private and the driver was also privately employed.

He said that the incident is unfortunate and the negligence of the driver cannot be ignored. Wadhera said that he had asked the incharge of the police post to take the driver into custody and take necessary action.

The family of the victim alleged that they had been kept in dark about the child being hit by the car and taken to hospital. They said that they were being pressured to strike a compromise. However, Verma denied the allegations, saying that due procedure in being followed