3 arrested in Ram Darbar stabbing case

The Chandigarh Police on Sunday arrested three accused in connection with the brutal stabbing of a youth in Ram Darbar on Saturday night. The Chandigarh Police on Sunday arrested three accused in connection with the brutal stabbing of a youth in Ram Darbar on Saturday night. (Representational image)

The accused, identified as Suraj alias Hariyali, Karan, and Anshi, all residents of Ram Darbar, were taken into custody a day after the murder.

The victim, Vivek, was stabbed multiple times by three accused near Tu Hi Tu Mandir in Ram Darbar on the evening of March 23. His friend, who witnessed the attack, had informed his father, Ranvir Singh, following which the police launched an investigation.

According to officials, the murder stemmed from an old rivalry between the accused and the victim. The police are interrogating the accused to find out more details about the motive and any other individuals involved.

According to the complaint filed by Ranvir Singh, his daughter called him around 8.40 pm, informing him that his son had been stabbed. Ranvir rushed to the GMCH-32, where he met his son’s friends, Manish, who narrated the incident to him.

Manish stated that around 7.30 pm on Saturday, he and Vivek went to a public toilet near the temple. Three assailants armed with sharp weapons attacked Vivek, stabbing him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Manish along with the passersby rushed Vivek to the GMCH-32 where doctors declared him brought dead.