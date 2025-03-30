Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 arrested in Sonepat gangrape case

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 30, 2025 07:08 AM IST

“The accused took her to the fields of Khewra village where he called his two other friends, Ankit and Vicky. The trio raped her and then they called their friend Wazir, who threatened her to face dire consequences, if she disclosed the incident to anyone. He also showed her a weapon,” the DCP added.

:The Sonepat police have arrested three persons involved in the gang-rape of a woman, who was in her early 20s, and a Delhi Police constable for threatening her.

:The Sonepat police have arrested three persons involved in the gang-rape of a woman, who was in her early 20s, and a Delhi Police constable for threatening her. (Representational image)
:The Sonepat police have arrested three persons involved in the gang-rape of a woman, who was in her early 20s, and a Delhi Police constable for threatening her. (Representational image)

The accused have been identified as Bhavishya, Ankit Kumar and Vicky, all residents of Sonepat district, and Wazir, a constable with the Delhi Police, who hails from Sampla in Rohtak.

Sonepat DCP Praveena B said that they have received a complaint on March 18 in which the complainant said that her friend Bhavishya invited her to his birthday party a day earlier.

“The accused took her to the fields of Khewra village where he called his two other friends, Ankit and Vicky. The trio raped her and then they called their friend Wazir, who threatened her to face dire consequences, if she disclosed the incident to anyone. He also showed her a weapon,” the DCP added.

He said that constable Wazir had provided the vehicle to Bhavishya in which he brought his friend, adding that the accused were taken on two-day police remand.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 arrested in Sonepat gangrape case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On