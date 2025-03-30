3 arrested in Sonepat gangrape case

:The Sonepat police have arrested three persons involved in the gang-rape of a woman, who was in her early 20s, and a Delhi Police constable for threatening her. :The Sonepat police have arrested three persons involved in the gang-rape of a woman, who was in her early 20s, and a Delhi Police constable for threatening her. (Representational image)

The accused have been identified as Bhavishya, Ankit Kumar and Vicky, all residents of Sonepat district, and Wazir, a constable with the Delhi Police, who hails from Sampla in Rohtak.

Sonepat DCP Praveena B said that they have received a complaint on March 18 in which the complainant said that her friend Bhavishya invited her to his birthday party a day earlier.

“The accused took her to the fields of Khewra village where he called his two other friends, Ankit and Vicky. The trio raped her and then they called their friend Wazir, who threatened her to face dire consequences, if she disclosed the incident to anyone. He also showed her a weapon,” the DCP added.

He said that constable Wazir had provided the vehicle to Bhavishya in which he brought his friend, adding that the accused were taken on two-day police remand.