3 Bishnoi shooters out to kill rival Bhuppi Rana nabbed in Chandigarh

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police, in a joint operation with Delhi Police special cell, has arrested three shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang who were in the city to gun down rival gangster Bhuppi Rana. Police are also looking for their female associate, Pooja, who also did recce with them at the Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali district courts for eliminating Bhuppi Rana. (iStock)

Rana is a close associate of fugitive gangster Lucky Patial, who is believed to be in Armenia and operates the Davinder Bambiha gang.

The arrested shooters were identified as Sunny, alias Sachin, alias Maddy Manchanda, 27; and Umang, 25, both of Rohtak; and Kailash Chauhan, alias Tiger, 23, of Greater Faridabad, Haryana. Two pistols, along with six live cartridges, were recovered from them.

“Posing as advocates, complete with advocate gowns, the trio was planning to eliminate gangster Bhuppi Rana at the time of his appearance in district courts on the directions of their gang,” said Ketan Bansal, superintendent of police (Crime), Chandigarh.

However, acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Sunny and Umang from near the District Courts Complex in Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Monday. Their white Honda Activa was seized. Following interrogation, police arrested their third accomplice, Kailash, from the same area. Two advocate attires, purchased from Nexus Elante Mall, were found in their possession.

They were provided transportation, shelter, money and weapons by different gang members on the direction of Vicky Chauhan, an associate of Goldy Brar, said police.

“The gang has been recruiting gang members through Instagram and Signal. They send them the picture of their target and provide them weapons just before the attack. Their priority is to take back the weapons right after the hit. They are also targeting rival gangsters to gain influence,” said SP Bansal.

Kailash and Sunny had also arrived in Chandigarh in September last year to eliminate someone in Sector 7 on the directions of Goldy Brar, said police.

At that time, Sukha of Dera Bassi and Gilly Rana of Yamunanagar had helped them with weapons and transportation. However, they could not open fire as their pistol got stuck and fled the scene.

The trio are being interrogated for leads about other gang members who helped them with weapons, shelter and money. Police are also looking for their female associate, Pooja, who also did recce with them at the Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali district courts for eliminating Bhuppi Rana. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against the trio at the Sector 36 police station. They are currently in five-day police remand.