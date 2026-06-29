Three booked for ₹4 lakh investment fraud in Panchkula

An FIR has been registered against three persons for allegedly duping a Sector 15 resident of ₹4.54 lakh on the pretext of share market and cryptocurrency investments, police said on Sunday. The Sector 14 police have registered an FIR under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

Complainant Varun alleged that his friend Shivang Mishra persuaded him in June 2024 to invest money through him, his brother Gaurang Mishra and their father Raghuvinder Mishra, claiming they offered lucrative returns through share market and cryptocurrency investments. Varun transferred a total of ₹4.54 lakh in multiple transactions.

The complainant alleged that the accused initially paid him returns for a few months to gain his confidence and later convinced him to invest more money. However, when he sought a refund of his investment, the accused allegedly delayed the payment on various pretexts before refusing to return the amount.

The FIR further states that when the complainant, accompanied by his parents, approached the accused at their residence in Sector 9 in February this year to seek repayment, they allegedly refused to return the money and threatened the family with dire consequences.

The Sector 14 police have registered an FIR under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation has been transferred to the economic offences wing, Panchkula.