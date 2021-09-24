3 British Sikhs freed in 2009 Rulda Singh murder case

A UK court on Wednesday discharged three British Sikhs — Piara Singh Gill, Amritivir Singh Wahiwala and Gursharanvir Singh Wahiwala — held in connection with the 2009 murder of RSS leader Rulda Singh, who was shot in Patiala, due to insufficient evidence. The arrests followed early morning raids on Indian extradition warrants executed by the West Midlands Police in December last year.

They were held in connection with the 2009 murder of Rulda Singh, a senior RSS member, who was shot in Patiala and died a week after the attack. District judge Michael Snow presided over an appeal hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London. He ruled: “The accused have been discharged,” said the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which appears in court on behalf of the Indian authorities.

Crowds of supporters of the so-called “West Midlands 3” gathered outside the court in support of the accused. An investigation into the case by the West Midlands Police dates back to 2011, with the judge noting that the issue had been a “long running saga” for the three men.

Their lawyer described the allegations against them as “wholly unjust”. The prosecution conceded that the evidence was “not sufficient to make out a case” against them. Two men, aged 37 and 40, were arrested in Coventry and a 38-year-old man was arrested in Wolverhampton last year. They were granted bail under “strict conditions”.