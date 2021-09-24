Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 British Sikhs freed in 2009 Rulda Singh murder case
British Sikhs — Piara Singh Gill, Amritivir Singh Wahiwala and Gursharanvir Singh Wahiwala — walked free due to insufficient evidence against them in the Rulda Singh murder case. (AFP file)
British Sikhs — Piara Singh Gill, Amritivir Singh Wahiwala and Gursharanvir Singh Wahiwala — walked free due to insufficient evidence against them in the Rulda Singh murder case. (AFP file)
chandigarh news

3 British Sikhs freed in 2009 Rulda Singh murder case

Three British Sikhs were held in connection with the 2009 murder of RSS leader Rulda Singh, who was shot dead in Patiala
READ FULL STORY
By Press Trust of India, London
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 01:44 AM IST

A UK court on Wednesday discharged three British Sikhs — Piara Singh Gill, Amritivir Singh Wahiwala and Gursharanvir Singh Wahiwala — held in connection with the 2009 murder of RSS leader Rulda Singh, who was shot in Patiala, due to insufficient evidence. The arrests followed early morning raids on Indian extradition warrants executed by the West Midlands Police in December last year.

They were held in connection with the 2009 murder of Rulda Singh, a senior RSS member, who was shot in Patiala and died a week after the attack. District judge Michael Snow presided over an appeal hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London. He ruled: “The accused have been discharged,” said the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which appears in court on behalf of the Indian authorities.

Crowds of supporters of the so-called “West Midlands 3” gathered outside the court in support of the accused. An investigation into the case by the West Midlands Police dates back to 2011, with the judge noting that the issue had been a “long running saga” for the three men.

Their lawyer described the allegations against them as “wholly unjust”. The prosecution conceded that the evidence was “not sufficient to make out a case” against them. Two men, aged 37 and 40, were arrested in Coventry and a 38-year-old man was arrested in Wolverhampton last year. They were granted bail under “strict conditions”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.