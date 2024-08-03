3 brothers from Karnal carry mother and Ganga water in Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar

Jalwati, the mother of three sons, quietly nursed the ambition of going to Haridwar and walking back barefoot with the sacred Ganga water to perform what is called jalabhishek on Sawan Shivratri, a ritual that is very arduous and considered highly auspicious by the Hindus. With water-filled utensils weighing 53 kg on one side and their mother Jalwati of the same weight seated on the other side of the kanwar slung across their shoulders, the three brothers walked for 10 km every day. (HT Photo)

Much to the 65-year-old’s delight, her lifelong dream became a reality on Friday, thanks to her devoted sons.

From Haridwar, her three sons brought her back on their shoulders and reached home in Karnal after marching for over 160 km in 16 days. With water-filled utensils weighing 53 kg on one side and their mother of the same weight seated on the other side of the kanwar slung across their shoulders, the three brothers walked for 10 km every day.

On reaching Karnal, they were welcomed by their family members and relatives, who accompanied them to the historical Shiva Temple in Sarafa Bazaar to perform jal abhishek.

Raja Kashyap, the youngest of the three brothers, said they had gone to Haridwar by train with their mother and started marching back from Har Ki Pauri on July 19.

“Our mother told me that she wanted to take a dip in Ganga during Sawan and bring back the water to offer at the temple. As she was unable to walk, we three decided to make this happen and made arrangements. The return journey was difficult, even for her, as we walked for 10 km every day braving rain. But it was all to realise her dream and make her happy,” he said.

His elder brother Gopi said it was the first time that he attended the Kanwar Yatra and was glad that it happened with his mother.

No major incident was reported in the North Haryana region and the yatra largely remained peaceful with many people offering kanwariyas food, water, a place for rest and other amenities on the way. The yatra ended on Friday.