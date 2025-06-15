Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
3 cadets from Mai Bhago preparatory institute commissioned as flying officers in Air Force

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 15, 2025 07:28 AM IST

Flying officers Harnoor Singh and Alisha have been commissioned in the education branch, while flying officer Kritee S Bisht has been commissioned as a flight controller in the administration branch of the Air Force.

Three alumnae of Mohali-based Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) for Girls – Harnoor Singh, Kritee S Bisht and Alisha – have been commissioned as flying officers in the Indian Air Force, after successfully passing out from the Air Force Academy, Dundigal (Hyderabad), on Saturday.

From left: Kritee S Bisht, Alisha and Harnoor, who have been commissioned as flying officers in Air Force. (HT File)
The passing out parade was reviewed by Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM, AVSM.

Flying officer Harnoor Singh is the daughter of Vikram Singh Bains, principal in a government school, and hails from Pathankot. Flying officer Kritee S Bisht is the daughter of Shakti Sharan Singh, a senior engineer at PACL, Nangal.

Flying Officer Alisha is the daughter of Sunil Dutt, a teacher at a private school and hails from Jalandhar. Congratulating the three cadets, Punjab employment generation, skill development and training minister Aman Arora said their success will inspire more daughters of Punjab to pursue careers in the defence services.

