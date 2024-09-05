 3 children die in wall collapse at brick-kiln in Panchkula - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi
3 children die in wall collapse at brick-kiln in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Sep 05, 2024 07:14 AM IST

Eyewitnesses said the wall at a brick-kiln in Jaspur village of Raipur Rani in Panchkula suddenly collapsed, burying the four children

: Three children died, while one was injured when a wall collapsed at a brick-kiln in Jaspur village of Raipur Rani in Panchkula district on a rainy Wednesday morning, police said.

The collapsed wall at a brick-kiln in Jaspur village of Raipur Rani in Panchkula on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The collapsed wall at a brick-kiln in Jaspur village of Raipur Rani in Panchkula on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The three children were identified as Rafia, 6, his cousins, Nishad 5, and Zeeshan, 2, (both siblings) and belonged to families of migrant workers employed at the kiln. While injured Saniya was discharged after treatment.

The incident took place around 11am when the children were playing while their parents worked at the kiln nearby.

Eyewitnesses said the wall suddenly collapsed, burying the four children. The workers rushed to their rescue and rushed them to hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead and one succumbed to injuries during treatment.

According to the police, the children’s parents belong to Uttar Pradesh and had been working at the brick kiln for 15 years.

“The children were playing under the shed of the brick kiln near the rehra (cart). We had just left with the cart when the wall collapsed with a loud sound,” said Nawab, father of victims Nishad and Zeeshan. He works as a labourer at the brick kiln.

“All the labourers rescued the children from the debris and rushed them to hospital,” he added.

The bodies of the children were handed over to the families after the postmortem examination. The police have initiated inquest proceedings.

Dr Gaurav Prajapati of CHC Raipur Rani said of the three children who were brought to the hospital, two were brought dead while one child succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The medical examination of the children revealed that their windpipes were filled with blood and mucus. The bodies were shifted to the civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.

