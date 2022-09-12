3 civil hospitals in Chandigarh to get chemist shops by December

42-year-old man ends life in Mohali’s Badmajra village

A 42-year-old man hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Badmajra village on Sunday morning. Investigating officer ASI Angrez Singh said the deceased used to work as a door-to-door garbage collector in Kharar, and lived with his wife and three minor children. On Sunday, his wife found his body hanging around 8.30 am and alerted the police, who responded to the scene and rushed the man to the civil hospital in Kharar.