3 college students arrested with illegal firearms & ammunition in Mohali

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff of the Mohali Police arrested three college students and recovered illegal firearms and live cartridges near Khanpur, Kharar. The arrests were made following a tip-off that the suspects were in possession of weapons intended for criminal activities. A case has been registered under Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act at the City Kharar Police Station. (HT File)

Police said they intercepted the accused while they were traveling in a car. During the search, officers recovered three pistols, a .32 bore, a .315 bore, and a .12 bore, along with two live cartridges for each firearm.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sachin Singh, 22, a Fazilka native residing in Sunny Enclave, Kharar; Sahajpreet Singh, 20, of Amritsar, also residing in Sunny Enclave; and Amanpreet Singh, alias Ashu, 20, of Raipur Kalan, Mohali.

Police said that all three suspects are college students who became acquainted while studying at Rayat Bahra College. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to procuring the firearms from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, in August 2025, citing personal enmity as the motive.

While Sachin Singh has a prior record involving a brawl in Chandigarh, the other two suspects have no previous criminal history. The accused are currently on police remand.

Police said further investigation is underway and more disclosures and recoveries are expected.