3 crore poppy seeds seizure: Police nab kingpin from Jharkhand

Two months after stolen poppy seeds worth ₹3 crore were seized from a truck at the KMP toll plaza in Palwal district, Haryana Police arrested the main accused from Chatra district in Jharkhand on Monday. Haryana Police arrested the main accused from Chatra district in Jharkhand on Monday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused was identified as Vivek, alias Dablu. In October, the Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau (HNCB) intercepted a suspicious truck at the KMP toll plaza and confiscated 40.15 quintals of powdered poppy upon checking.

According to a spokesman of Haryana Police, the truck was en route to Jodhpur in Rajasthan from Chatra in Jharkhand via Haryana.

“Two persons from Rajasthan were arrested at that time but the main accused, Vivek, remained at large. Two cases of similar offences were registered against Vivek at Jharkhand also. He will be taken on remand after producing him in court,” the spokesman added.

In the second case, HNCB arrested two smugglers and recovered 2.52 quintals of doda (poppy straw) from a canter in Kurukshetra.

According to police, the canter was headed towards Punjab via GT road in Karnal. The accused were identified as Gursharan Singh and Bhupendra, both residents of Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab. A case was registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Thanesar police station, and the accused will be presented before the court for remand.

According to HNCB officials, as many as 24 out of 141 commercial drug cases across the state have resulted in rigorous imprisonment of 10 to 15 years, along with fines of lakhs of rupees.