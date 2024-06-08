3 dead, 2 hurt in Sangrur wall collapse

Three labourers were killed and two others injured when a wall of an under-construction rice mill collapsed in Kankuwal Bhaguna village of Sunam, Sangrur, on Saturday afternoon. As per eyewitnesses, the labourers had just started their work in the morning when the wall gave way. (HT File)

The deceased have been identified as Janak Raj, 50, of Dharamgarh village, Amandeep Singh, 30, and Bittu Singh, 30, of Hero Khurd village of Sunam. One of the injured is critical and under treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. The other is said to be stable.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

As per eyewitnesses, the labourers had just started their work in the morning when the wall gave way.

Chamkaur Singh, an eyewitness, said, “Five labourers were working on the wall of the rice mill when it collapsed, leaving all of them trapped underneath.”

Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal said, “We have started our investigation and booked the contractor under Section 304 A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.”

Punjab Mazdoor Mukti Morcha leader Gobind Singh demanded that the government provide ₹50 lakh compensation and job to the next of kin of the deceased. He also sought police action against the rice mill owner.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, said, “Police have already registered an FIR. Besides, we are looking for possible compensation to the victims as per the policy of the Punjab government.”