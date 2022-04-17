3 dead as car plunges into Ravi river in Chamba

Three men were killed when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into Ravi river in Bharmour sub-division of Chamba district late on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Vikram Singh, a resident of Kuther village in Ulansa panchayat and Kamal Sharma and Payar Chand of Sulakhar village.

Chamba superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Yadav said the mishap took place at Jhirdu Mod on Grola-Khadamukh road when the trio was on their way from Ulansa to Garola to attend a meeting.

Prima facie, it appears that Vikram Singh, who was behind the wheel, lost control of the vehicle on a curve, police said.

A rescue team police personnel and volunteers of Mountaineering Institute was immediately moblised and rushed to the spot. However, the rescue operation was halted due to low visibility and tough terrain. It was resumed on Sunday and the bodies were recovered.

Police have registered a case and further investigations are on. The bodies have been handed over to the families after conducting autopsy.

At least 11 people have been killed in road accidents in Chamba over the past fortnight. Primarily, the accidents are attributed to narrow stretches and poor road conditions. In 2021, a total of 85 people were killed in 93 road mishaps in the district. This year, 25 deaths have been reported to date.