3 dead as car plunges into Ravi river in Chamba
Three men were killed when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into Ravi river in Bharmour sub-division of Chamba district late on Saturday.
The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Vikram Singh, a resident of Kuther village in Ulansa panchayat and Kamal Sharma and Payar Chand of Sulakhar village.
Chamba superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Yadav said the mishap took place at Jhirdu Mod on Grola-Khadamukh road when the trio was on their way from Ulansa to Garola to attend a meeting.
Prima facie, it appears that Vikram Singh, who was behind the wheel, lost control of the vehicle on a curve, police said.
A rescue team police personnel and volunteers of Mountaineering Institute was immediately moblised and rushed to the spot. However, the rescue operation was halted due to low visibility and tough terrain. It was resumed on Sunday and the bodies were recovered.
Police have registered a case and further investigations are on. The bodies have been handed over to the families after conducting autopsy.
At least 11 people have been killed in road accidents in Chamba over the past fortnight. Primarily, the accidents are attributed to narrow stretches and poor road conditions. In 2021, a total of 85 people were killed in 93 road mishaps in the district. This year, 25 deaths have been reported to date.
-
Himachal assembly polls: Kangra turns battleground for BJP, AAP; Cong lays low
Kangra, the nerve centre of Himachal Pradesh politics and the largest district in the state, has turned into a battleground for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Admi Party, while the faction ridden main rival party - Congress is still lying low. This will be the party's national president JP Nadda second visit to poll bound state within a month after his four-day tour from April 9-12. BJP's state president Suresh Kashyap has refuted any assertion over threat to the party.
-
Pune district reports 33 new Covid cases on Sunday
As per the state health department, the district reported 33 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported four new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 425,529, and the death toll stood at 7,203. Pune city reported 16 new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 680,178, and the death toll stood at 9,708.
-
Central team inspects SSB at DMCH, sets 2 month deadline to complete project
Taking notice of the inordinate delays in the last six years, an eight-member central team on Saturday conducted an inspection of the construction of a Super Specialty Block at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and directed the executing agency to complete all pending civil works within 45 days and ensure the installation of equipments within 15 days, an official said.
-
Jahangirpuri violence: Another arrested; 2 juveniles among 23 held so far
The Delhi Police has arrested one more accused in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence which broke out between two groups during a religious procession on Saturday evening, the DCP northwest Delhi said. The accused, identified as a resident of Jhangirpuri, Salim, has been previously involved in a robbery and an attempt to murder case at Jahangirpuri police station. So far, 21 accused persons have been arrested, while 2 juveniles have been apprehended.
-
Bombay HC grants bail to man after complainant delayed trial
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) while holding that the prosecution had become victim to the 'delay tactics' of the complainant, granted bail to an accused who has been behind bars since 2016 for cheating people by giving them fake appointment letters of government jobs and taking money for the same. After Praveen Suryavanshi, a resident of Nashik realised that he had been duped, he lodged a complaint based on which Shewale and his aides were arrested.
