‘3 Dropsy deaths’: Patiala health officials launch probe

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Oct 10, 2024 06:48 AM IST

The probe was launched after a 52-year-old woman, a relative of the deceased, was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh. The medical history review of the patient suggested that she was suffering from dropsy.

Health officials in Patiala launched a probe after three members of a family, including two women, died in Nabha town due to ‘epidemic dropsy’.

Argemone mexicana (HT File)
Argemone mexicana (HT File)

Epidemic dropsy is a clinical state resulting from the use of edible oils adulterated with Argemone mexicana seed oil. The most common symptoms of epidemic dropsy include bilateral pitting edema, erythema, localised tenderness, and cardiac and respiratory issues. Two of the three deaths took place at private hospitals, while the 70-year-old man succumbed at his residence on September 30.

The probe was launched after a 52-year-old woman, a relative of the deceased, was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh. The medical history review of the patient suggested that she was suffering from dropsy. Patiala civil surgeon Dr Jatinder Kansal confirmed that health teams had been dispatched, and samples of the mustard oil consumed by the family had been sent to a laboratory for tests. “Efforts are underway to identify the source of the mustard seeds,” said Dr Sumeet Singh of the Patiala health department, adding, “Once the supplier is identified, we will investigate if adulterated mustard oil has been distributed elsewhere.”

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 10, 2024
