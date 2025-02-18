Menu Explore
3 gangsters sustain bullet injuries in Rohtak encounter

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Feb 18, 2025 05:58 AM IST

Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura said that the crime investigation team (CIA-2) led by Satish Kadian got a tip-off about the presence of three criminals near Kharawar village on Monday late evening.

Three gangsters were injured in an encounter with the police near Kharawar village in Rohtak on Monday evening.

The gangsters have been identified as Sandeep, 42 of Sonepat, Naresh, 41 and Anurag, 34, both residents of Rohtak.
The gangsters have been identified as Sandeep, 42 of Sonepat, Naresh, 41 and Anurag, 34, both residents of Rohtak. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The gangsters have been identified as Sandeep, 42 of Sonepat, Naresh, 41 and Anurag, 34, both residents of Rohtak.

Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura said that the crime investigation team (CIA-2) led by Satish Kadian got a tip-off about the presence of three criminals near Kharawar village on Monday late evening.

“The criminals had fired shots at our police team and the cops retaliated in self defence. Three criminals, who were wanted in old criminal cases, were arrested. They sustained injuries in legs and are undergoing treatment at Rohtak’s Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS),” the spokesman added.

The spokesman said that the other details about the criminals’ background are yet to be taken from the CIA-2 team. As per sources, all the injured criminals are out of danger.

