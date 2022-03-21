3 hand grenades, 1 IED recovered near highway in Ambala
Three live hand grenades and an improvised explosive device (IED) were found from an empty ground in Sadoupur village near Maharishi Markandeshwar University (MMU) which is close to Chandigarh-Hisar national highway (NH-152), police said on Sunday.
All the explosives, weighing around 1.5kg, were defused by a bomb disposal squad under a controlled environment in the abandoned area near Punjab-Haryana border, the police added.
There are a couple of private schools, along with the university, besides an industrial area and a railway track in the vicinity of the spot. The location is just 50 metres away from the highway.
The grenades were spotted by a labourer working in the area on Saturday evening, but the police were informed on Sunday morning, said superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa.
“There is a delay in the information provided to us purportedly due to some shift change that will also be investigated. Army, national investigation agency (NIA) and other departments concerned were informed accordingly,” he told the media, after inspecting the spot.
However, the SP refused to disclose the type of explosives found.
“The material will be sent to a laboratory to ascertain its type and origin. There is no clarity on how it reached the said spot and we will question the public or private institutions around the area to determine so. A case under the Explosive Substances Act will be registered and the matter is being investigated,” he added.
Recently, 232 rusted artillery shells were also recovered in Shahzadpur area on February 25 and were disposed of in coordination with the army.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics