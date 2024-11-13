Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 held, 1.19 kg charas recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 13, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The arrested suspects, mainly labourers, would purchase the charas from a peddler in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu and then sell , at a low price and then transport it to Chandigarh and Haryana

Chandigarh Police’s Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) arrested three drug suppliers and recovered 1.19 kg of charas.

The arrested individuals, including a juvenile, could not produce any valid license or permit for carrying the contraband. (HT File)
The arrested individuals, including a juvenile, could not produce any valid license or permit for carrying the contraband. (HT File)

Police apprehended three individuals – Mohit (25), Vikram (25) and a juvenile – as they disembarked from a bus. Upon searching the suspects, the police recovered 1 kg of charas from their possession on November 9.

The arrested individuals could not produce any valid license or permit for carrying the contraband. As a result, a case under the NDPS Act (Sections 20 and 29) was registered at PS-ANTF, Chandigarh. The juvenile was later sent to a juvenile home, while Mohit and Vikram were taken into police custody for further investigation.

On November 11, police arrested another drug supplier, Gopal Prasad Shreshth (56), from his residence in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. During the search, Gopal was found in possession of an additional 19.09 grams of charas. Gopal’s arrest marks a crucial link in the drug supply chain that connects Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, with Chandigarh and Haryana.

Mohit is a resident of Hisar and a Class 12 dropout who has a history of drug addiction. He is also allegedly involved in multiple cases in his hometown, which are being verified. Vikram, also from Hisar is a Class 6 dropout and, like Mohit, is a drug addict. Vikram was previously arrested in a drug-related case in Kullu, HP, which is being verified. Gopal Prasad Shreshth (56) is originally from Nepal and has a history of drug addiction. His previous criminal record is currently being verified.

The arrested suspects, mainly labourers, would purchase the charas from Gopal Prasad in Kasol, Kullu, at a low price and then transport it to Chandigarh and Haryana. There, they would sell the drugs at a marked-up price, exploiting the demand for easy money through the drug trade.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //