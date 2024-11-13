3 held, 1.19 kg charas recovered

Chandigarh Police’s Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) arrested three drug suppliers and recovered 1.19 kg of charas. The arrested individuals, including a juvenile, could not produce any valid license or permit for carrying the contraband. (HT File)

Police apprehended three individuals – Mohit (25), Vikram (25) and a juvenile – as they disembarked from a bus. Upon searching the suspects, the police recovered 1 kg of charas from their possession on November 9.

The arrested individuals could not produce any valid license or permit for carrying the contraband. As a result, a case under the NDPS Act (Sections 20 and 29) was registered at PS-ANTF, Chandigarh. The juvenile was later sent to a juvenile home, while Mohit and Vikram were taken into police custody for further investigation.

On November 11, police arrested another drug supplier, Gopal Prasad Shreshth (56), from his residence in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. During the search, Gopal was found in possession of an additional 19.09 grams of charas. Gopal’s arrest marks a crucial link in the drug supply chain that connects Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, with Chandigarh and Haryana.

Mohit is a resident of Hisar and a Class 12 dropout who has a history of drug addiction. He is also allegedly involved in multiple cases in his hometown, which are being verified. Vikram, also from Hisar is a Class 6 dropout and, like Mohit, is a drug addict. Vikram was previously arrested in a drug-related case in Kullu, HP, which is being verified. Gopal Prasad Shreshth (56) is originally from Nepal and has a history of drug addiction. His previous criminal record is currently being verified.

The arrested suspects, mainly labourers, would purchase the charas from Gopal Prasad in Kasol, Kullu, at a low price and then transport it to Chandigarh and Haryana. There, they would sell the drugs at a marked-up price, exploiting the demand for easy money through the drug trade.