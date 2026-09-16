3 held as LeT terror module busted in Rajouri, IED seized

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module in Rajouri with the arrest of three overground workers (OGWs) and recovery of a powerful IED, officials said on Tuesday. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in providing logistical support, safe transit and other ground-level assistance to terrorists, cops said.

The arrests were made during an investigation into the OGW network allegedly linked to the terrorist outfit and operating in the Pir Panjal region, police said.

“The arrested individuals have been identified as Zakir Hussain, Mohammad Azam, both residents of Kotcharwal in Teryath and Mohammad Mushtaq of Udhan,” a police spokesperson said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in providing logistical support, safe transit and other ground-level assistance to terrorists, he said.

The investigation has also found that the accused allegedly acted as guides and facilitated the movement of terrorist groups towards the Kashmir Valley.

They are also suspected to have provided ground support to terrorists linked with multiple high-profile attacks, including an attack targeting civilians,” the spokesperson said.

An IED was subsequently recovered based on the disclosure of one of the accused. “Preliminary findings indicate that the device had allegedly been handed over to the accused by members of a terrorist group for safe custody and its possible use in a targeted attack,” he added.

Rajouri Police are continuing the investigation to establish the complete network, identify additional associates and ascertain the full extent of the network. Further investigation is in progress, he said.