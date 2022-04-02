3 held for preparing fake loan documents for army personnel

BATHINDA: The district police have arrested three persons, including an official of a private bank, for allegedly preparing fake documents for army personnel to secure loan.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Aaswant Dhaliwal said on Friday that the stamps of up to the rank of a lieutenant colonel, fake identity cards and certificates of army authorities were recovered from the accused, Surinder Pal Singh, Jaivir Singh and kingpin Gurpreet Singh.

Surinder was associated with the loan branch of a leading branch in Bathinda.

A case was registered under Sections 465 (forgery), 471 (fraudulently using as genuine any document) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Civil Lines police station.

Police got input about the suspicious activities of the gang from the military intelligence authorities.

On the modus operandi of the crime, the DSP said the accused were preparing fake documents to process loan papers of defence personnel posted in Bathinda military station.

They used to take hefty commission for preparing service certificates of various army units to secure personal loans from a particular bank, he said.

The DSP added that the gang was active for the last two years and was suspected to have prepared forged documents of over 50 army personnel.

“Forensic examination of a laptop belonging to Jaivir led to data of fake identity cards and certificates. Our team has also found cheques, bank passbooks and other documents. The culpability of the army personnel and others is being probed,” added Dhaliwal.