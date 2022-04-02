3 held for preparing fake loan documents for army personnel
BATHINDA: The district police have arrested three persons, including an official of a private bank, for allegedly preparing fake documents for army personnel to secure loan.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Aaswant Dhaliwal said on Friday that the stamps of up to the rank of a lieutenant colonel, fake identity cards and certificates of army authorities were recovered from the accused, Surinder Pal Singh, Jaivir Singh and kingpin Gurpreet Singh.
Surinder was associated with the loan branch of a leading branch in Bathinda.
A case was registered under Sections 465 (forgery), 471 (fraudulently using as genuine any document) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Civil Lines police station.
Police got input about the suspicious activities of the gang from the military intelligence authorities.
On the modus operandi of the crime, the DSP said the accused were preparing fake documents to process loan papers of defence personnel posted in Bathinda military station.
They used to take hefty commission for preparing service certificates of various army units to secure personal loans from a particular bank, he said.
The DSP added that the gang was active for the last two years and was suspected to have prepared forged documents of over 50 army personnel.
“Forensic examination of a laptop belonging to Jaivir led to data of fake identity cards and certificates. Our team has also found cheques, bank passbooks and other documents. The culpability of the army personnel and others is being probed,” added Dhaliwal.
-
Rhino census in Dudhwa to start soon
Amid ongoing estimation of tiger, elephant and ungulate (hoofed animal) population, the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve has now geared up to start the count of one-horned rhinos in the protected area. According to the last count, held over a couple of years back, Dudhwa has 42 one-horned rhinos. Among these, 38 rhinos are populated in rhino rehabilitation area Phase 1 at Kakarha Tal in Sonaripur range and four in RRA 2 in Belrayan range.
-
BKU holds protest against police action on farmers
The (Ekta Ugrahan) on Friday staged a protest near Muktsar district administrative complex against the alleged use of force by the police on protesting farmers on March 28. Union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan pressed for compensation for cotton crop damaged due to pink bollworm attack and action against the Muktsar deputy commissioner for ordering an alleged lathi-charge on farmers at Lambi village in Muktsar.
-
Punjab government misleading people of Chandigarh: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said Chandigarh is the capital of Haryana and Punjab and will remain so. The chief minister said Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh came into existence through the Punjab Reorganisation Act passed in 1966. There is a provision in this Act that 60% of the employees of the Chandigarh administration will be from Punjab and 40% from Haryana.
-
Mann says Centre indulging in vendetta politics
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of indulging in vendetta politics in states like Punjab, Delhi and West Bengal where its leadership has miserably failed to get people's mandate. He said that step-motherly treatment was being meted out by the Centre to Punjab.
-
Procurement begins in Haryana mandis amid poor arrival of wheat
Procurement of wheat began in Haryana mandis on Friday but the arrival of wheat remained poor. And most wheat that arrived in the mandis could not be procured on the first day due to higher moisture content. Procurement could not be started in the mandis of Rohtak, Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani and some other districts. According to arhtiyas, farmers said harvesting is delayed by a week and the arrival will pick pace by next week.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics