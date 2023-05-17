3 held for securing bail for accused using fake documents and other short stories
3 held for securing bail using fake documents
The CIA staff of Jagraon has arrested three persons, including a woman, for securing bail for an accused, facing charges in various criminal cases, by using fake documents. The trio used fake Aadhar cards, fake stamps of various departments, sarpanches and property documents to bail out the accused. The arrested accused have been identified as Gurmeet Singh alias Meeta of Agwad Kamoa village of Moga, Minderjit Singh alias Deepu of Dholewal road of Dharamkot of Moga and Kamaljit Kaur of Malakpur village of Mohali. A case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC has been registered.
District logs two covid cases
MLA visits Gill tehsil
MLA inaugurates rain harvesting project