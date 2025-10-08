3 held in Tarn Taran, pistol seized; drone recovered in Ferozepur

: The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended three criminals and recovered a pistol and a drone in two coordinated operations with Punjab Police, a spokesman said on Wednesday. Acting on intel inputs, BSF personnel intercepted a car in Tarn Taran and arrested the three accused, who belong to Lakhna village of the border district. Their interrogation led the BSF and Punjab Police to recover the pistol wrapped in yellow adhesive tape near Dal village. Punjab Police are ascertaining their links and motive. In another operation, BSF personnel recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a field near Machhiwara village in Ferozepur district.

