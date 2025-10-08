Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    3 held in Tarn Taran, pistol seized; drone recovered in Ferozepur

    Acting on intel inputs, BSF personnel intercepted a car in Tarn Taran and arrested the three accused, who belong to Lakhna village of the border district

    Published on: Oct 8, 2025 6:46 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ferozepur
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    : The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended three criminals and recovered a pistol and a drone in two coordinated operations with Punjab Police, a spokesman said on Wednesday. Acting on intel inputs, BSF personnel intercepted a car in Tarn Taran and arrested the three accused, who belong to Lakhna village of the border district. Their interrogation led the BSF and Punjab Police to recover the pistol wrapped in yellow adhesive tape near Dal village. Punjab Police are ascertaining their links and motive. In another operation, BSF personnel recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a field near Machhiwara village in Ferozepur district.

    Punjab Police are ascertaining their links and motive (Source)
    Punjab Police are ascertaining their links and motive (Source)
    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/3 Held In Tarn Taran, Pistol Seized; Drone Recovered In Ferozepur
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/3 Held In Tarn Taran, Pistol Seized; Drone Recovered In Ferozepur
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes