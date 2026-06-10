3 held in Zirakpur jeweller’s abduction case

Days after a Zirakpur jeweller was abducted from his showroom and his family forced to pay ₹5 lakh, Zirakpur police arrested three accused in the case. Two other accused, Sandeep and Sajan, are yet to be arrested in Zirakpur jeweller’s abduction case. (HT File)

They have been identified as Ravi Kumar of Ambala, currently residing in Jaipuria Sunrise, Zirakpur; Gurfateh Singh Bhullar of Mullanpur, currently residing in Maya Garden Phase-3, Zirakpur; and Rajbir Singh of Mandawala village in Haryana. The trio has been sent to police custody.

Two other accused, Sandeep and Sajan, are yet to be arrested.

According to investigators, the gang, posing as crime investigation agency (CIA) officials, abducted jeweller Gaurav Goyal, 42, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, on June 5 after falsely accusing him of purchasing stolen gold and claiming that a criminal case had been registered against him. The accused allegedly demanded ₹10 lakh to settle the matter and later extorted ₹5 lakh from his family.

The case has been registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 204 (impersonation of public servant), 310(2)/311 (dacoity), and 140(2) (abduction) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have recovered the black Mahindra Scorpio allegedly used in the crime, another Scorpio bearing the registration number HR-80F-7858, and ₹2.30 lakh cash believed to be part of the extorted money.

Zirakpur assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Gajalpreet Kaur said, “We are also verifying whether the accused were involved in any similar incidents in the past or if this was an isolated case.”