3 killed, 2 injured after armed men opened fire at liquor vend in Rohtak

Three persons were shot dead and two others sustained injuries after eight bike-borne men opened fire at them outside a liquor vend at Bohar village in Rohtak on Thursday night, said police. Police visiting the crime scene where three persons were shot dead, in Rohtak, on Friday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

According to police, the incident occurred around 10 pm on Thursday night when five persons of Bohar village were sitting outside a liquor vend and eight men reached three on three bikes.

The deceased have been identified as Jaideep,30, Vinay Kumar ,28 and Amit Nandal , 37 of Bohar village. Those injured are Anuj and Manoj Kumar. Amit was brother of gangster Sumit Plotra. The rival Rahul Baba gang has taken responsibility for the murder in a social media post.

Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura said that the injured persons were rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) and the bodies of the victims’ have been sent for the post-mortem examination.

“The incident occurred due to a gang rivalry between the groups headed by Rahul Baba and Sumit Plotra. An investigation is underway and an FIR will be registered after recording statements of injured persons,” the spokesman added.

Rohtak IMT police station house officer (SHO) Dilbagh said that they got inputs of involvement of Rahul Baba gang behind this incident and two members of his gang have been rounded up.

Last year, Rahul Baba, who is lodged at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail was attacked by the members of Sumit gang last year.