3 killed in Moga road crash

Three persons died in a road accident at Bodde village in the Moga district in the wee hours on Monday. Police officials said the ill-fated car was being driven at a high speed when it hit a road divider on the Moga-Barnala highway.

Station house officer (SHO), Badhni Kalan, Gurmail Singh said that the deceased have been identified as Harpreet Singh (29) and Parminder Kumar (35), both from Ranian village, while the third victim, Surjit Singh (35), was from Bilaspur in Moga.

He said that the preliminary investigation does not hint at the involvement of any other vehicle.

The victims were friends, and they were travelling towards Barnala. Spot inspection shows that the car was driven at high speed, said the SHO.

“The badly damaged car was found near the fields this morning at around 7 am. A watchman at a petrol pump near the accident spot said he heard a loud noise around 2.30 am but could not find anything in the dark. It seems no one took notice of the mishap due to the darkness, and the vehicle was lying in a low-lying spot. A team of Sadar Suraksha Force removed the car and bodies from the fields,” said the SHO.