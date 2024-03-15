3 killed in Palwal after car swerves to save nilgai, hits tree

Three friends were killed while another was injured when their car rammed into a tree after the driver swerved the vehicle to avoid hitting a nilgai here, police said on Thursday. Punit, 20, Hunny, 20, and Vipin, 21, were killed in the accident that happened near Dadauta village in Palwal on Wednesday evening while they were returning from Faridabad, they added. (HT File)

Lone survivor of the accident, Sumit, in his complaint, said the car was driven by Punit.

“Just near the village, he lost control of the car after a nilgai suddenly came on the road and the vehicle crashed into a tree.” Locals rushed the four men to a hospital where three of them were declared dead. Sumit is undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said.

The accident occurred due to the excessive speed of the car and sudden appearance of a Nilgai on the road, they said.

An FIR was registered after recording the statements of the family members. The bodies have been handed over to kin after post-mortem today, Chandhat SHO Dalbir Singh said.