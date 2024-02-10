 3 killed in road mishap in Hisar - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 killed in road mishap in Hisar

3 killed in road mishap in Hisar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Feb 10, 2024 09:04 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as junior engineer Bhuvnesh Sangwan, of Rewari, Rajesh of Fatehabad and lower divisional clerk Mandeep Kundu of Hisar

Three persons were killed while three were injured after their car rammed into a tree near Mangali village in Hisar on Thursday night, said police on Friday.

When their car reached Mangali village, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a tree. (HT Photo)
When their car reached Mangali village, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a tree. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as junior engineer Bhuvnesh Sangwan, of Rewari, Rajesh of Fatehabad and lower divisional clerk Mandeep Kundu of Hisar.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Sandeep of Fatehabad, Aman of Jind and Ravinder Kumar of Hisar sustained injuries and they are undergoing treatment at Hisar civil hospital.

Mangali police checkpost in-charge Krishan Kumar said that the incident took place when six persons, all employees of the electricity department, were coming back to Hisar after attending a wedding at Dhigawa village in Bhiwani.

“ When their car reached Mangali village, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a tree. Three persons died in the accident and three others sustained injuries, and are currently under treatment at Hisar civil hospital. The incident was so severe that we had to cut windows of the car to take out the deceased and injured persons out of the car,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On