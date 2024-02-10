3 killed in road mishap in Hisar

Three persons were killed while three were injured after their car rammed into a tree near Mangali village in Hisar on Thursday night, said police on Friday. When their car reached Mangali village, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a tree. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as junior engineer Bhuvnesh Sangwan, of Rewari, Rajesh of Fatehabad and lower divisional clerk Mandeep Kundu of Hisar.

Sandeep of Fatehabad, Aman of Jind and Ravinder Kumar of Hisar sustained injuries and they are undergoing treatment at Hisar civil hospital.

Mangali police checkpost in-charge Krishan Kumar said that the incident took place when six persons, all employees of the electricity department, were coming back to Hisar after attending a wedding at Dhigawa village in Bhiwani.

“ When their car reached Mangali village, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a tree. Three persons died in the accident and three others sustained injuries, and are currently under treatment at Hisar civil hospital. The incident was so severe that we had to cut windows of the car to take out the deceased and injured persons out of the car,” he added.