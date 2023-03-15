3 lives snuffed out in Mohali road accidents

Three lives were snuffed out in two hit-and-run accidents in Mohali on Monday. The car and truck at the accident site opposite the petrol pump in Raipur village on Monday. (HT Photo)

In the first case, two men died after their car was hit by a rashly driven truck opposite a petrol pump in Raipur village.The deceased were identified as Naresh Kumar, 36, and his brother-in-law Parminder Singh alias Harry, 28, both residents of Patiala.

The truck driver fled the spot after the mishap, leaving the vehicle behind. The vehicle was later impounded by the Sohana Police.

Harry’s father, Satnam Singh, who is the complainant in the case, said they were in Mohali to attend a relative’s house warming ceremony.

“I lost my only son. Parminder and Naresh were together in a Swift Dzire car while I, along with other relatives, was in another car behind them. Naresh was driving while my son was seated next to him. When we reached near the Raipur petrol pump around 2:30 am, a truck coming from the wrong side from Banur rammed into their car, killing them at the spot,” he said. The inconsolable father further said, “I can’t believe what I saw. A few minutes before the accident, we were all having a good time, laughing and bonding with each other. Within a matter of seconds, my son and son-in-law died.”

The cremation was carried out in Patiala after autopsy at Phase-6 civil hospital, the complainant, who runs a dry-clean shop in Patiala, said.

Both victims were employees at private firms. Naresh is survived by his wife, parents, and two sons aged 3 & 5.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Charanjit Singh, the investigating officer, said the truck was bearing a Moga registration number, and its owner has been summoned for identification of the accused.

Biker succumbs to injuries after being hit by car

In another case, a 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a rashly driven car near Sector 79 Petrol Pump.

The victim was identified as Amritpal Singh who worked as a security guard at Homeland-2 society. He was on his way back home from work when the mishap took place. The driver in this case too fled the spot.

The victim was rushed to the local civil hospital from where he was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment.

The FIRs in the both cases were registered at the Sohana police station.