 3 Ludhiana salon staffers booked for embezzling ₹50 lakh
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
3 Ludhiana salon staffers booked for embezzling 50 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 15, 2024 10:10 PM IST

The complainant said he owns a salon on Malhar Road in Ludhiana and about 100 staffers are employed there

As many as three employees of a salon have been booked for allegedly embezzling 50 lakh. A first-information report (FIR) has been registered following the complaint of the salon’s owner, Dev Kabir Singh of Sector 15-B, Chandigarh.

The accused have been identified as Sarabjot Singh of Raikot, Gaurav of Dashmesh Nagar and Narsi.
The accused, who embezzled 50 lakh from the salon, have been identified as Sarabjot Singh of Raikot, Gaurav of Dashmesh Nagar and Narsi. (HT File)

The complainant alleged that the accused embezzled cash and stole hair care products, which they then sold for money. The accused have been identified as Sarabjot Singh of Raikot, Gaurav of Dashmesh Nagar and Narsi.

The complainant said he owns a salon on Malhar Road in Ludhiana and about 100 staffers work there. Recently, he found embezzlement in cash and products during an audit. He filed a complaint with the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Iqbal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Sarabjot and Gaurav head the store where the products are kept and Narsi is the overall in-charge.

A case under sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at the Division Number 5 police station. A hunt is on to arrest them, he added.

Chandigarh
Saturday, June 15, 2024
