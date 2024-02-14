3 nabbed for murdering 26-year-old Kharar man in 2022

Over 17 months after a 26-year-old youth was murdered by a group of goons after he went to rescue his friend who was being assaulted by them in Kharar’s Barmajra village; Balongi police arrested three men wanted in the case. The accused were identified as Purshotam alias Uttam of Mohali, Sandeep Kumar and Deepak alias Deepu, both residents of Uttar Pradesh. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Purshotam alias Uttam of Mohali, Sandeep Kumar and Deepak alias Deepu, both residents of Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in November, 2022, police had arrested four members of the gang.

Police initially arrested Deepu on Sunday. Later, on Monday police also nabbed the other two accused and recovered two country made pistols and eight live cartridges from them.

In August, 2022, victim Bunty Sharma, a small-time money lender, was out to rescue a friend from some assailants, when he, too, was attacked with swords and bricks, leading to his death.

According to Sharma’s mother, Mamta, they were home around 12.45 am, when the former got an alarming call from his friend that he was being beaten up by some men. Bunty drove out in his car to rush to his friend’s aid.

As he intervened to rescue his friend, the goons attacked him with swords and bricks. Bunty got back in his car and drove off towards Guru Nanak Colony to save himself, but the assailants followed him and attacked him again, leaving him critically injured. They also vandalised his car. The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras, police said.

Bunty was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, from where he was referred to PGIMER, but he could not survive the injuries.

Bunty’s sister Neha had alleged that he got threat calls from jailed gangster Kali Shooter, an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

She said her brother had lent ₹15,000 to a man and Kali had been threatening him not to seek the loan back. But Bunty insisted on getting his money back, so Kali had him killed, she alleged.

Neha alleged that Bunty was attacked with knives outside their house in September 2021 as well, but the police did not take any action.

Balongi police had booked the accused for murder and rioting under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim was also facing two attempted murder and drug cases in Mohali.

Victim’s kin had avenged murder, chopped rival gang member’s fingers

Later, Bunty’s brother, Gaurav Sharma alias Gauri, in order to avenge former’s death had planned an attack on the rival gang following which his men brutally chopped off fingers of a 24-year-old youth in Barmajra village, Balongi, on February 8 last year.

On March 2, Police had arrested Yadvender Singh, 25, alias Ghoda, alias Vicky, of Dashmesh Nagar, Kharar, and Puneet Singh, 26, alias Gola, alias Harry, of Patiala. An illegal pistol, along with the sharp-edged weapon used in the crime, was recovered from Yadvendra, who according to police chopped off the fingers of the victim.

On February 26, police had nabbed Gauri, 24, and Tarun, 22, of Patiala — from Shambu toll plaza near Rajpura following a long chase from Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh.

All accused, according to the police, are members of the Bhupi Rana gang.