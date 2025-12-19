3 nabbed for robberies with dummy pistol across Mohali

Mohali police have arrested three men involved in a series of armed robberies across the city and recovered stolen items, including a dummy pistol, police said on Thursday. The three accused in police custody. (HT Photo)

According to SP (Investigation) Saurav Jindal, the arrests are linked to a robbery case registered on December 12 at Sohana police station. The case was lodged on the statement of Rohit John, a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar. The victim had complained that on the midnight of November 25–26, he and his friend were standing near their car on the Sector 84 road when three youths allegedly pointed a pistol at them, threatened them and robbed them of their gold chains, mobile phones, purses and car.

The stolen Creta was later found abandoned in the Samrala area. During the investigation, police traced the accused and recovered the car used in the crime, along with a dummy pistol used to threaten the victims.

According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Gurvinder Singh alias Guri, 33, Bikram Singh alias Gora, 26, and Harmanpreet Singh alias Gagana, 31, all residents of Ludhiana. While Gurvinder and Bikram have no previous criminal record, Harmanpreet has two earlier cases related to illegal liquor and drug smuggling registered at Samrala police station.

From the accused, the police recovered two stolen gold chains, four mobile phones, a laptop, the dummy pistol and the Nissan Terrano car used during the robberies.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to their involvement in several other robbery incidents in Mohali. Police said that on the midnight of December 6–7, the accused targeted two persons near the railway line in Mohali after parking a Swift car near Manav Mangal School and robbed them of their mobile phones by showing a dummy pistol. On December 9, they allegedly robbed a boy and a girl sitting in an Alto car in Sector 81 of a laptop. Later the same night, near Chilla Manauli village, the accused allegedly threatened another couple with a dummy pistol and forced them to transfer ₹11,000 through Google Pay.

The interrogation revealed that the accused would roam at night, targeting passersby and people sitting in parked vehicles, using a dummy pistol to create fear and carry out robberies. The accused are currently on police remand, and further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in other similar incidents in the region.