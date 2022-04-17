3 new Covid cases in Chandigarh, none in Mohali, Panchkula
While Mohali and Panchkula did not report any new Covid case in the last 24 hours, Chandigarh logged three new cases, health officials said on Saturday.
No fatality has come to fore from any of the three jurisdictions.
On Friday, the tricity had six new infections.
The new infections from Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 11, 40 and Dadumajra.
Chandigarh is now left with 22 active infections, Panchkula has three and Mohali six.
The latest cases pushed Chandigarh’s Covid tally to 91,961, of which 90,774 have been cured and 1,165 have succumbed to the virus.
Mohali’s total count of 95,713 includes 94,559 recoveries and 1,148 deaths, while in Panchkula, of the total 44,144 infected persons, 43,726 have been cured and 414 have lost the battle to the virus.
-
Two killed in hit-and-run accidents in Mohali, Panchkula
Two persons were killed in separate hit-and-run incidents in the tricity. In the first incident, a man in Neeraj, who worked at a private firm's early 30s was killed after a speeding motorcycle rammed into his bike near Kheri village on Friday night. Mishap on Kharar flyover In the second incident, which took place in the wee hours of Saturday, a 19-year-old woman died after an SUV rammed into the Alto she was travelling in.
-
Man electrocuted at Haryana power minister’s residence
An employee of the Haryana public works department (PWD) was electrocuted to death while working at the residence of Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on Saturday. As per the police, an electrician who hailed from Mauli Jagran, 32, Rajesh Kumar, was a contractual employee. He had gone to fix a cooler at Chautala's house in Sector 3 on Saturday when he was electrocuted.
-
Two men arrested for threatening Pataudi businessman, firing at his house
The Gurugram police have arrested two persons three days after unidentified assailants allegedly fired several gunshots outside a liquor businessman's residence in Pataudi, police said Saturday. They said the arrested persons had threatened the businessman, Chanderbhan Sehgal, the chairman of the Pataudi Municipal Committee, and demanded a 50% share in his liquor business. The suspects were identified as Akash (20) and Arjun (19) alias Gullu of Nanuklan village in the Pataudi area.
-
Mercury set to cross 40-degree mark in Chandigarh this week
The city's maximum temperature is on the upward spiral again, going from 37.1C on Friday to 38C on Saturday, 3.6C above normal. It is likely to climb further in coming days, as per the India Meteorological Department. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40C and 4.5C to 6.4C above normal. With clear skies at night, the minimum temperature went down from 21.7C on Friday to 20.2C on Saturday, 1C above normal.
-
Chief of pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice booked for sedition
Gurugram police on Friday registered a case against the head of Sikhs for Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a group based in the United States (US) that supports the secession of Punjab from India, for releasing a video on social media on Friday allegedly stating that Haryana will become a part of Khalistan and will be merged with Punjab. The police have also invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Pannu.
