3 nihangs arrested for kirpan attack in Mullanpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 10:42 AM IST

The attackers, whose faces were covered, allegedly blocked the vehicle, assaulted the group with kirpans, snatched Amritpal’s mobile phone, and tried to take his car keys.

Three Nihangs were arrested for allegedly assaulting a group of youths with kirpans (swords) in Mullanpur Garibdas on Sunday. As per the police two of the accused were arrested within 24 hours while the third was nabbed on Tuesday.

A case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 311 (robbery), and 3(5) (criminal act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the accused, identified as Balwinder Singh and Aakash Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib, and Satnam Singh of Ropar. (HT File)
According to police, the victims, Amritpal Singh of Sunny Enclave, his two friends and fiancee were travelling in a car when three Nihangs on a motorcycle (PB 27 B 1739) intercepted them near Santtek area. The attackers, whose faces were covered, allegedly blocked the vehicle, assaulted the group with kirpans, snatched Amritpal’s mobile phone, and tried to take his car keys.

Mullanpur SP Mohit Aggarwal said, “We have recovered the kirpan and motorcycle used in the offence. Strict action is being taken as per law.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 nihangs arrested for kirpan attack in Mullanpur
