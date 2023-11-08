close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 of family found dead in Tarn Taran village, domestic help booked

3 of family found dead in Tarn Taran village, domestic help booked

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Nov 08, 2023 02:13 PM IST

Three members of a family, including a couple, were found dead in their house on the outskirts of Tung village near Harike Pattan, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies were found with their limbs tied, in separate rooms of the house in Tarn Taran’s Tung village. (HT File)
The deceased were identified as Iqbal Singh, his wife Lakhwinder Kaur and his sister-in-law (brother’s wife) Seeta of Tung village. The bodies were found in separate rooms of the house with their limbs tied.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwani Kapur, who reached the spot, told HT over phone, “Preliminary investigation suggests, the trio was killed by their domestic help identified as Ashok of Bihar.”

He said, “Iqbal, along wife and sister-in-law, lived here alone. His son lives in Australia. Ashok had been working with the family for the last around 25 years.”

The SSP said they have registered a murder case against Ashok, who is currently on the run.

A police official privy to the investigation said, “Prima facie it appears that Ashok got Iqbal drunk following which he called his associates and tied up Iqbal, his wife and sister-in-law before strangulating them to death. It seems the crime was committed with the intention of loot.”

