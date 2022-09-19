Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 packets of heroin, pistol dropped by Pak drone seized near Punjab’s Attari border

3 packets of heroin, pistol dropped by Pak drone seized near Punjab’s Attari border

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 02:22 PM IST

BSF tries to shoot down drone but it returns to Pakistan around 3am on Monday; joint search with Punjab Police leads to drug and weapon seizure

Border Security Force personnel tried to shoot down a drone, but it returned towards Pakistan after dropping the consignment of three packets of heroin and a pistol along with ammunition near Attari border early on Monday. (Representative photo)
Border Security Force personnel tried to shoot down a drone, but it returned towards Pakistan after dropping the consignment of three packets of heroin and a pistol along with ammunition near Attari border early on Monday. (Representative photo)
ByAnil Sharma

In a joint operation, Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF) seized three packets of heroin and a pistol along with eight rounds of ammunition smuggled from Pakistan with the help of a drone near the Attari-Wagah border early on Monday.

Also read: Punjab Police 3-member SIT to probe Chandigarh University video row

Police said the seizure was made around 3am on Monday when the BSF personnel heard a humming sound of the drone coming from Pakistan. “The personnel opened fire to shoot it down. An illumination bomb was also fired to engage the drone, but it returned towards Pakistan after dropping the consignment. A search was launched with the help of the police,” said a BSF official.

Gharinda station house officer (SHO) Karampal Singh said, “Three packets of heroin and a pistol along with eight rounds were recovered.”

The incident comes days after Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit along with state director general of police Gaurav Yadav visited border villages to make people aware and sought their support to tackle the threat of the smuggling of arms, ammunition and drugs through drones from across the border. The governor held a series of meetings with security agencies to increase coordination in view of the threat from drones.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out