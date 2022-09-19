3 packets of heroin, pistol dropped by Pak drone seized near Punjab’s Attari border

In a joint operation, Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF) seized three packets of heroin and a pistol along with eight rounds of ammunition smuggled from Pakistan with the help of a drone near the Attari-Wagah border early on Monday.

Police said the seizure was made around 3am on Monday when the BSF personnel heard a humming sound of the drone coming from Pakistan. “The personnel opened fire to shoot it down. An illumination bomb was also fired to engage the drone, but it returned towards Pakistan after dropping the consignment. A search was launched with the help of the police,” said a BSF official.

Gharinda station house officer (SHO) Karampal Singh said, “Three packets of heroin and a pistol along with eight rounds were recovered.”

The incident comes days after Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit along with state director general of police Gaurav Yadav visited border villages to make people aware and sought their support to tackle the threat of the smuggling of arms, ammunition and drugs through drones from across the border. The governor held a series of meetings with security agencies to increase coordination in view of the threat from drones.