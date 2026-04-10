3 pilgrims from Punjab killed as tractor-trolley rolls down gorge in Kangra

Three pilgrims were killed and 32 injured when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees skidded off the road and rolled down a 90-foot gorge near Dhaliara in the Dehra subdivision of Kangra district on Friday. Local residents and police rescued the victims and shifted them to the Civil Hospital at Dehra, where three were declared dead. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Mangal Singh, 50, his son Manpreet Singh, 22, and Gursharan Singh, all residents of Bhandal Dhona village in Kapurthala district of Punjab.

The accident occurred at 12.15pm on National Highway-503 near the Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan. The group was travelling from Kapurthala to the Jwalamukhi Temple after paying obeisance at the Chintpurni shrine. Initial investigations suggest the driver lost control at a sharp bend due to suspected brake failure, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and roll down the hill.

Local residents and police rescued the victims and shifted them to the Civil Hospital at Dehra, where three were declared dead.

While 13 people remain under treatment in Dehra, six critically injured individuals were referred to the Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda. Nine children and several other passengers escaped the crash without injuries.

Dehra superintendent of police (SP) Mayank Chaudhary said that a case is being registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Evidence has been collected from the site, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. The SP urged devotees to avoid overloading vehicles.