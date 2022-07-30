3 rape cases reported from Ludhiana
Three rape cases were reported from Ludhiana in the last 24 hours. Two of the victims are teenagers.
Police have booked a resident of Jassian Road for raping a 15-year-old girl. Salem Tabri police lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Vicky.
The girl, a native of Bihar, said Vicky used to stalk her. She alleged that when she was returning home from school three months ago, the accused forcibly took her to a godown where he raped her.
She added that on April 14, when she was going to a shop with her cousin, the accused threatened and took them to Bathinda. From there, he made them board a train to Bihar.
After reaching Bihar, the victim narrated the incident to her family, who brought her back to city and they lodged a complaint with the police.
17-yr-old girl raped
A 23-year-old man has been booked for raping a 17-year-old girl.
The accused has been identified as Aashiq Ansari, a native of Sitamarhi, Bihar, who is currently living at a rented accommodation in Basti Mani Singh.
The victim’s mother said the accused lives in the same building as them. She alleged that on June 2, Ansari barged into their home and raped her daughter.
She added that the accused then promised to marry the girl, but he later refused, following which they filed a complaint and a case was registered.
Private firm owner booked for raping job aspirant
Police have booked the owner of a private firm owner for allegedly raping a 23-year-old girl on the pretext of giving her a job.
The accused has been identified as Gurcharan Singh Kalra, owner of a furniture manufacturing company.
The woman alleged that the accused had called her to at a hotel on Rajpura Chowk for a job interview, where the raped her after giving her a soft drink laced with sedatives.
Rape cases have been registered against all three suspects.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
