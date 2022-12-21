3 senators write to chancellor, seek inquiry into graft allegations in PU

Three Panjab University (PU) senators have written to Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is the chancellor of the varsity, expressing shock over allegations of corruption in the university.

Seeking an independent inquiry into the matter, senators Rajat Sandhir, Jatinder Grover and Parveen Goyal wrote to the chancellor that the entire PU fraternity is shocked to know about the corruption allegations leveled by syndicate members during the meeting on December 19.

The senators also mentioned the letter sent by Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) to Dhankar, in which they had written about malpractices and acts of corruption at different levels and sought an independent inquiry.

“The allegations of nepotism, corruption, favouritism and financial irregularities are very serious in nature,” the senators wrote.

During the last syndicate meeting, Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain and former Chandigarh mayor Davesh Moudgil had raised the issue of alleged corruption in the university. A heated discussion had ensued when Jain had raised the issue of alleged violation of the university calendar in handling of unfair means cases (UMC).