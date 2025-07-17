Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
3 services of secondary edu dept in Haryana now under ambit of Right to Service Act

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 06:02 am IST

According to a notification, a time limit of 15 days has been fixed for permission to open a private school on completion of required documents with or without hostel up to Class 8 or 10 or 12th and a time limit of 45 days has been fixed for granting recognition to a private school

Haryana government has brought three services of the secondary education department and one service of industry and commerce department under the ambit of Right to Service Act, 2014, and has fixed time limit for them.

No Objection Certificate for affiliation with Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi, up to Class 8 or 10 or 12 will be issued within 30 days of completion of required documents. (File)
The Right to Service Act, 2014, is a law made to ensure public services are delivered timely to citizens.

No Objection Certificate for affiliation with Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi, up to Class 8 or 10 or 12 will be issued within 30 days of completion of required documents.

Similarly, a time limit of 40 days has been set for the startup registration scheme under the department of industry and commerce.

