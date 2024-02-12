3 sisters among 4 dead in Ramban, Doda blazes

Three teenage sisters were charred to death during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in a fire at their house in a remote village of Ramban district, officials said. A 92-year-old woman died in a fire ar Diggi village of Bhaderwah in Doda late Sunday A three-storey house was gutted in the fire at Diggi in Ramban district on Monday. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred around 12am in Tajnihal village, they added.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“The sisters were asleep on the top floor of the three-storey house when a fire broke out around 12am. The fire engulfed the house and fire tenders were unable to evacuate them,” said a police officer.

The house was located in Dhanmasta-Tajnihal village in Ukherhal block, a remote and hilly area of Ramban district. Deputy commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary said that all-possible help shall be provided to the family.

“The exact cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. The second and third floors of the house were gutted in the incident,” he said. All efforts by the locals to rescue the three girls prove futile, he added.

Choudhary added that the administration has announced ₹3 lakh compensation to the family under Red Cross fund and state disaster relief fund.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of three minor sisters in a fire incident in Ramsoo. Our hearts go out to the family & loved ones affected by this devastating event. In this time of immense sorrow, we stand with the grieved family & will be providing full support & also the compensation as per SDRF norms. Immediate relief of ₹3 lakh will be extended under Red Cross. Our prayers & thoughts are with the grieving family,” he said in a post on micro-blogging platform “X”.

Union minister Jitendra Singh also took to “X” to express grief over the incident.

In another incident, a 92-year-old woman died in a fire at Diggi village of Bhaderwah in Doda late Sunday.

The woman had gone to the hut in deep woods where villagers saw smoke billowing out of the forest area. They immediately reached the site and found the woman burnt to death,” said a police officer.

A case has been registered and the police have initiated inquest proceedings.

7 shanties damaged in blaze at Srinagar

Srinagar At least eleven makeshift structures, such as huts and sheds, were damaged in a fire on city outskirts during the last night, officials said. They said that the blaze damaged four cowsheds and seven shanties in Zoonimar area on the interviewing night of Sunday and Monday.

The fire engulfed the structures alongside plastic scrap and dry grass. Emergency services and locals brought the fire under control.

“The shanties and the cowsheds were partially damaged in the fire. The cause of fire was yet to be ascertained,” a police official said.