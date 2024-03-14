3 smugglers arrested with 5.5-kg heroin in Moga

The district police on Thursday arrested three drug smugglers along with 5.5-kg heroin. A case was registered under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at Moga city police station. (HT photo)

The accused were identified as Sandeep Singh of Zira and Dharampreet Singh and Sukhchain Singh of Dhalleke village in Moga. Sandeep is facing five cases, including charges under the NDPS Act and Arms Act.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said a crime investigation agency (CIA) team nabbed three drug smugglers and recovered 5.5-kg heroin from their possession. “The police got information that Sandeep, Dharampreet, Sukhchain and Jaspreet Singh of Charik village are involved in selling drugs in the area. As per information, all of them were present at the house of Sandeep. Acting on the tip-off, a raid was conducted and three accused were arrested. However, the police teams are conducting raids to nab Jaspreet,” he added.

“The arrested accused confessed during interrogation that they used to bring heroin from the border area and supply it to different places in Punjab. The arrested accused will be produced in a court, and police remand will be obtained. It is expected that there will be more important revelations. The investigation of the case is going on,” he added.

A case was registered under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at Moga city police station.

Man arrested with illegal weapons

The Moga police on Thursday arrested a person with three illegal weapons. The accused was identified as Gurpreet Singh of Moga. Police recovered two .32 bore pistols and a .315 bore desi katta.

SSP Soni said they got a tip-off that Davinderpal Singh, alias Gopi, of Lahoria Mohalla in Moga, who is presently residing in Canada, had supplied illegal weapons to Gurpreet Singh for the purpose of committing a crime. The accused was held following a raid near Gate Peer Baba Mallan Shahjil, GT Road Moga-Baghapurana with the illegal weapons.

A case was registered under the Arms Act at Moga city south police station.