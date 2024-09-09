3 snatchers who dragged Jalandhar girl held: Police

Two days after an 18-year-old girl was dragged up to 200 metres by three motorcycle-borne snatchers, the Jalandhar commissionerate police arrested the accused on Monday. The accused in police custody in Jalandhar on Monday. (HT photo)

They had managed to snatch the mobile phone despite stiff resistance from the victim, identified as Lakshmi, in Green Model Town area of Jalandhar on Saturday. The incident was recorded in CCTV cameras.

Commisioner of police Swapan Sharma said Lakshmi caught hold of the boy sitting behind on the bike but the motorcyclists dragged her up to a long distance due to which she suffered many injuries.

Sharma said the three accused, identified as Pawanpreet Singh of Latifpura, Gagandeep Singh and Lovepreet Singh of Urban Estate, were arrested on the basis of CCTV footage. The case has been registered under Sections 304 (snatching) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The motorcycle (PB08-BE-1179) used in the crime has also been seized.

According to Sharma, three cases are already pending against Gagandeep Singh whereas no criminal history of Pawanpreet Singh and Lovepreet Singh has been found so far.