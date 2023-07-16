Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 women workers injured as bus overturns in Baddi

3 women workers injured as bus overturns in Baddi

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jul 16, 2023 10:56 PM IST

Three women workers of a private industry were seriously injured when the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and overturned in the fields in Solan

Three women workers of a private industry were seriously injured when the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and overturned in the fields at Mandhala in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial area of Solan district.

(HT Photo)
(HT Photo)

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital where their condition is stated to be out of danger, said Baddi deputy superintendent of police Priyank Gupta.

The DSP said that the bus was ferrying workers from Panchkula to Vardhman Factory in Baddi when the accident took place.

There were 18 women onboard the bus. Rescue teams were dispatched to the spot from Barotiwala police station soon after the information was received. Gupta said that the traffic had been diverted via Mandhala due to a collapsed bridge on Baddi-Pinjore national highway.

The police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and causing hurt due to negligence and further investigations are on.

Sign out