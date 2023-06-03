Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 years on, PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra yet to take oath

3 years on, PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra yet to take oath

ByMir Ehsan, Srinagar
Jun 03, 2023 11:01 PM IST

Parra could not take the oath after being elected as a district development council (DDC) member in December 2020 following his arrest in two alleged terror-related cases

In the recently concluded G20 tourism working group meetings in Srinagar that was attended by top members of G20 countries, officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and Union ministers boasted about the panchayat polls and grassroots democracy, however, even after three years, PDP youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra who won the District Development Council elections hasn’t been allowed to take oath.

Parra was in jail when he contested DDC polls and his campaign was led by his family members. He defeated the BJP candidate. After his release and court orders, he hasn’t been administered oath as the district development council member. (File photo)
Parra could not take the oath after being elected as a district development council (DDC) member in December 2020 following his arrest in two alleged terror-related cases. Parra was in jail when he contested DDC polls and his campaign was led by his family members. He defeated the BJP candidate. After his release and court orders, he hasn’t been administered oath as the district development council member.

Parra (34), former secretary of the J&K sports council, is considered close to former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti and has been one of the most active youth workers of the party and didn’t quit the PDP when dozens of former legislators and office bearers left the party to join other political parties soon after abrogation of Article 370.

“For me this is not about oath or DDC seat or funds but it’s a question of faith in democratic process and also validates my innocence in the charges that I was framed in. My case for oath under the Indian Constitution is undergoing from December 23, 2020 when results were announced. NIA court and J&K high court has favoured oath and given favourable judgements but the administration has been pushing it deliberately,” he said adding that he had joined democratic process with an idea to end violence and find democratic solutions to all problems in Kashmir.”

Parra said he has taken up the issue with the chief election officer, J&K, Pulwama deputy commissioner and Election Commission of India but there’s very little response.

J&K chief electoral officer Pandurang Kondbarao Pole and Pulwama deputy commissioner Basharat Qayoom couldn’t be contacted for their response on Parra’s oath issue.

