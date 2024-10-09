Menu Explore
30 illegal structures razed in Chandigarh’s Manimajra

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 09, 2024 09:16 AM IST

The land was acquired by the Chandigarh administration years ago, but had been encroached upon as several shops had come up there

A team of the Chandigarh Estate Office carried out a demolition drive near a chowk adjacent to the Manimajra police station on Tuesday.

Many structures are yet to be removed so the drive will be carried out on Wednesday as well. (Picture only for representational purpose)
The team demolished around 30 illegal structures. The land was acquired by the UT administration years ago, but had been encroached upon as several shops had come up there.

Many similar structures are yet to be removed here, for which the drive will be carried out on Wednesday as well. The physical possession of the land was given to the municipal corporation, but encroachers had built shops and houses on the land that is worth crores of rupees.

During the drive, people opposed the action and raised slogans against the administration. However, due to the presence of a large number of police personnel, the drive was carried out peacefully till evening on the first day. The action was initiated on the directions of the Supreme Court. The shops and houses were evacuated before razing more than 25-30 structures.

