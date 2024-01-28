 30 IPS officers among 75 cops get new postings in J&K - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 30 IPS officers among 75 cops get new postings in J&K

30 IPS officers among 75 cops get new postings in J&K

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 28, 2024 09:26 PM IST

According to an order issued by additional chief secretary (ACS home department) R K Goyal on Saturday night, new district police chiefs have been appointed in Ganderbal, Kupwara, Pulwama, Doda, Reasi, Ramban, Poonch, Kishtwar and Samba

Srinagar: In a major reshuffle in the police department, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has transferred 75 officers, including 30 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

A director general rank officer, three additional director generals of police (ADGPs), nine deputy inspector generals (DIGs), 62 senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and superintendents of police (SPs) are among those transferred (HT Photo)
A director general rank officer, three additional director generals of police (ADGPs), nine deputy inspector generals (DIGs), 62 senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and superintendents of police (SPs) are among those transferred (HT Photo)

A director general rank officer, three additional director generals of police (ADGPs), nine deputy inspector generals (DIGs), 62 senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and superintendents of police (SPs) are among those transferred.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

According to an order issued by additional chief secretary (ACS home department) R K Goyal on Saturday night, new district police chiefs have been appointed in Ganderbal, Kupwara, Pulwama, Doda, Reasi, Ramban, Poonch, Kishtwar and Samba.

Senior IPS officer Deepak Kumar has been posted as director general, prisons and ADGP SJM Gillani will be ADGP railways.

ADGP law-and-order Vijay Kumar will also be head of the armed and commandant general of home guards and state disaster response force in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

The administration ordered transfer and postings of six range DIGs leaving only north Kashmir untouched.

While Sunil Gupta has been posted as DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua range and will hold the additional charge of the post of DIG, Rajouri-Poonch range, Rayees Mohammad Bhat is posted as DIG Udhampur-Reasi range and Shridhar Patil is posted as DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range.

Altaf Ahmad Khan has been posted as DIG south Kashmir range and shall also hold the charge of the post of central Kashmir range.

IPS officers Sandeep Gupta, Shobhit Saxena, PD Nitya, Anuj Kumar, Mohita Sharma have been posted as SSPs of Ganderbal, Kupwara, Doda, Ramban and Reasi districts, respectively, and Yougal Kumar, Vinay Kumar, Abdul Qayoom, Javid Iqbal have been posted as SSPs of Poonch, Samba, Kishtwar and Pulwama districts, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On